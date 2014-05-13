Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Tuesday said that the pitch on which they played their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals here was not an easy one to bat on but his side knew they could win if they have wickets in hand till the end.

"Boundaries were not coming during the middle overs, expanding the margin of runs. But we had wickets and we knew if we stayed till the last we could win the match," Jadeja told reporters here after CSK's five-wicket win.

"Dhoni and I were there and others too played well," said Jadeja, who won the match of the match award.

Jadeja said the wicket of the previous match was different when the ball came nicely on to the bat.

"Today, the balls did not come to bat (like last time) while deliveries from spinners kept low with low turn. So, hitting six and four initially became difficult," he said.

Praising his team-mates for their fine display in their five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja said they showed professionalism, taking responsibility assigned to everyone in all departments of the game -- fielding, bowling and batting.

Rajasthan Royals player Ankit Sharma did not agree that their batting failed, saying CSK chased well.

"I did not find anything lacking in our batting. CSK chased very well. The wicket was not easy. The ball was not coming properly. They played very well," Sharma said.