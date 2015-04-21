AHMEDABAD: Kings XI Punjab captain Virender Sehwag won the toss and chose to field against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sardar Patel Stadium here on Tuesday.

KXIP vs RR: Live scorecard with ball by ball commentary

The squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (captain), Abhishek Nayar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ankit Nagendra Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Dhawal Kulkarni, Dishant Yagnik, Karun Nair, Pravin Tambe, Rahul Tewatia, Rajat Bhatia, Sanju Samson, Barinder Singh Saran, Dinesh Salunkhe, Sagar Trivedi, Pardeep Sahu, Stuart Binny, Vikramjeet Malik, Ben Cutting, James Faulkner, Steven Smith, Tim Southee, Chris Morris, Juan Theron.

Kings XI Punjab: George Bailey, Virender Sehwag (captain), Murali Vijay, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Mitchell Johnson, Axar Patel, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Karanveer Singh, Manan Vohra, Thisara Perera, Parvinder Awana, Rishi Dhawan, Beuran Hendricks, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Shivam Sharma, Nikhil Naik, Yogesh Golwalkar.