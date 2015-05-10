Mumbai Indians' Lasith Malinga bowls during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Delhi Daredevils in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo)

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians made two changes in their playing XI. Lasith Malinga replaced Marchant de Lange, and Jasprit Bumrah came in for R. Vinay Kumar.

Teams:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Jagadeesha Suchith, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga.

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Sarfaraz Khan, David Wiese, Harshal Patel, Mitchell Starc, Sreenath Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal.