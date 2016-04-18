Vohracious Run-getter: Opener's Half-ton Gives Punjab First Win

Rahul Ravikumar By

MOHALI:Perhaps, a blistering-hot day was all that was needed to coax Kings XI Punjab out of their losing streak. Their seamers — the Sharmas in particular — choked the Pune Rising Supergiants batsmen. Fielders threw themselves around, while openers gave them a start that left Pune gasping. Glenn Maxwell then treated the crowd here — a decent turnout — to a few orbital pathfinders. And the hosts etched a convincing six-wicket win at the IS Bindra Stadium here on Sunday.

“Whew, yeah, it’s a good feeling to be honest. Nice to beat a team like that,” remarked a smiling David Miller. “Every team is difficult, and this is a great win. We hope to get some good momentum, and it’s nice to get off the mark,” added the Punjab skipper.

Chasing 153, Punjab got off to a blistering start. Murali Vijay began the demolition, carting two of Ankit Sharma’s trundlers for fours. Ishant Sharma, too, came in for some stick from Vijay, with a pulled four and an inside-out six — first of the match — in the next over. Manan Vohra further mangled Ishant’s figures with three boundaries in a row in the fifth.

Punjab coasted to 71 without loss at the halfway mark. Vohra (51), intent on finishing proceedings, hit three straight fours again off Thisara Perera. But after reaching his fifty off 31 balls, he was trapped in front by Ankit. M Ashwin then gave Pune some hope after skittling Shaun Marsh over and getting Vijay — who had smashed the Tamil Nadu leggie for a six to bring up his fifty — caught behind in the 15th over. David Miller, too, fell to his wiles in the 17th over, and the scales had swung back slightly towards Pune.

But after just a single sighter, Maxwell took matters into his hands. He deposited M Ashwin over long-on, and then blasted a four through covers next ball to get the equation down to 22 off 18. R Ashwin’s off breaks, too, didn’t seem to deter the Australian, as he too got tonked for a six and four in the next over. A crunch through covers off Perera sealed the deal.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Pune skipper MS Dhoni decided to bat. Sandeep Sharma got the ball to swing into batsmen right from the start, and kept a muzzle on Ajinkya Rahane.

Two sedate overs prompted the Mumbai batsman to look for a release shot, and the result was an inside edge that splayed his leg stump.

Kevin Pietersen’s entry coincided with Axar Patel replacing Kyle Abbott at the other end. The over, though, provided Pune a bit of a respite after the early wicket, as Pietersen and Faf du Plessis mullered him for three fours. But Pietersen fell to Abbott in the eighth over, after which Miller brought back Sandeep, and was rewarded instantly. Perera’s straight-batted flash off his first ball — a wide half-tracker — was pouched by Mohit Sharma.

The Sri Lankan’s dismissal, coupled with a few tidy overs from Axar and Pardeep Sahu, prolonged the boundary drought. It took the flubber-like wrists of Steve Smith to manufacture a lofted flick through cow corner in the 14th over to get them one, that too after 30 balls. Du Plessis, on the other end, played the role of silent accumulator.

Rising Pune Supergiants 152/7 in 20 ovs (Du Plessis 67, Smith 38, Mohit 3/23, Sandeep 2/23) lost to Kings XI Punjab 153/ 4 in 18.4 ovs (Vijay 53, Vohra 51, Maxwell 32 n.o, M Ashwin 3/36).