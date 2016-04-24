NEW DELHI: After 40 overs at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, the superstitious could be forgiven for thinking that the number ‘3’ had decided it wanted to side with Delhi Daredevils. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s third fifty this IPL couldn’t help his team cross the finish line — unlike the previous two — but the home team finally managed to string together three straight victories in this event, after a period of four years, with their ten-run win.

Six balls earlier, 3 was still stuck in two minds, and Delhi’s million-dollar man Chris Morris stepped up to take the ball. Mumbai needed 21 runs off the last over. Zaheer Khan’s cutter in the previous one had done in a scratchy Kieron Pollard, after the latter had blasted him for an 88m six, and kept the winning equation from tilting in favour of the visitors.

Rohit came on strike second ball, courtesy a sneaked-in single from Hardik Pandya. A length ball from Morris, and he was deposited over long on, conceding his first six this IPL. Then came the clincher: the third ball. A mid-pitch collision between Rohit and Hardik while taking a run happened, and the former — doubled over in pain — was run out. Harbhajan Singh being trapped in front off the next ball was just the icing on the cake. It was clear that ‘3’ had made up its mind.

Mumbai’s innings began at a rapid clip. Despite Parthiv Patel’s run out in the second over, Rohit and Ambati Rayudu collected quite a few boundaries — especially off Pawan Negi’s lone over in the match — and motored on to 52 at the end of their powerplay.

The introduction of Amit Mishra and Imran Tahir — playing in place of Carlos Brathwaite — stemmed the flow of runs during the middle overs. Rayudu was left in an awkward-looking heap after being foxed by a Mishra wrong ‘un for 25. Rohit had to endure a 30-ball lull in his search for boundaries during the middle overs. Krunal Pandya tonked a few around during his 36-ball 17, but fell to a moment of fielding brilliance from Zaheer. Jos Buttler was done in by Mishra for 2, and the equation — reading 55 off 33 — had started favouring Delhi.

Being put in to bat by Rohit, Quinton de Kock again began in an ominous fashion for Delhi with two boundaries off their first two balls. After being peppered by bouncers from Mitchell McClenaghan in the second over, an angled-in length ball cut short de Kock’s innings, taking the South African’s leading edge and landing in the hands of backward point.

With the scoreboard reading 58/3 in 8 overs, Sanju Samson — silently accumulating runs at the other end till this time — then joined hands with new-man JP Duminy to revive Delhi’s innings.

Duminy and Samson took Delhi past the 100-run mark in 13.4 overs. The run-rate was kept steady with the occasional big blows from the two.

Samson eventually perished at the hands of McClenaghan in the 17th over, sending a full-toss down long-on’s throat, ending the two’s 71-run partnership. But, Duminy had gotten his eye in till then, and conjured up a couple of cheeky blows against Jasprit Bumrah to help Delhi finish strongly.

DD 164/4 in 20 ovs (Samson 60, JP Duminy 49 n.o, McClenaghan 2/31) beat MI 154-7 in 20 ovs (Rohit 65, Mishra 2/24).