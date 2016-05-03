RAJKOT: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Gujarat Lions here today.

Delhi made two changes from their previous match playing eleven with JP Duminy and Shahbaz Nadeem coming in for Carlos Brathwaite and Shreyas Iyer.

Gujarat Lions made one change with Aaron Finch replacing Dwayne Bravo who is reportedly out because of an injury.

The Teams:

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (captain), Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, James Faulkner, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik.

Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, JP Duminy, Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem.