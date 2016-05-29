RCB’s Chris Gayle along with others playing football during their practice session at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. | (Jithendera M | EPS)

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru is all set to host its first Indian Premiere League (IPL) final, the Bengaluru City police have turned the city into a fortress by deploying more personnel and equipment in view of the match between RCB and SRH.

On Saturday, various divisions of police department held a comprehensive security check to ensure safety in and around the stadium.

Police officials said, “As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are playing the finals, we are sure the stadium will be full. The ticket holders are requested to arrive early to prevent stampede and traffic jams.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) K S R Charan Reddy said, “Around 800 police personnel, 10 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police, six anti-sabotage teams in and around stadium and five teams across the city, mobile patrolling and also the Garuda commando forces are deployed for security.”

Karnataka State Cricket Association has also installed 130 CCTV cameras in and around the stadium which will be monitored by both police and KSCA personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (VVIP Security) Durgappa said, “In all, 21 metal detector doors, 87 hand-held metal detectors, sniffer dog squads and a bomb squad will be operating.”