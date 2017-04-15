IPL 10: United powers of Devils too much for Kings

Adwaidh Rajan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Daredevils' strength in depth helped them prevail over Kings XI Punjab at Feroz Shah Kotla on a balmy Saturday evening. Playing for the first time this season in front of their supporters, the hosts posted a 51-run victory for their second win in three outings. Sam Billings' 55 off 40 balls had set the pace of the innings before an unbeaten 39 from 22 by Corey Anderson took Delhi to 188.

A lethal attack, which was effective in both previous matches, helped Delhi restrict Punjab to 137/9 and hand them a second defeat in four games. There were vital contributions from the likes of Chris Morris and Patt Cummins in Delhi's big total. These players also made an impact with the ball, picking up five wickets between them, thus highlighting the all-round ability running through this Delhi side. This is what Punjab lacked, despite chipping away with wickets.

Every time Punjab inflicted blows and looked like having a lid on the hosts, one or the other from the Delhi ranks stepped up to undo the good work by the bowlers. After Billings in the beginning, Anderson rose to the occasion in the death overs.

Shreyas Iyer returned to the side after shaking off an injury, but it was Sanju Samson who walked out to open the innings with Billings. With the powerplay going for 49, Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell introduced leg-spinner KC Cariappa, who struck the first blow in the seventh over by dismissing Sanju (19).

Delhi were forced onto the backfoot when Varun Aaron dismissed Karun Nair in the following over, thanks to a brilliant diving catch by Wriddhiman Saha, who is proving to be one of the best wearing the gloves this IPL.

Loss of wickets did not deter Billings from unleashing ferocious strokes, while Shreyas added 22 from 17 in his comeback innings before falling to Mohit Sharma.

Billings did not stick around after bringing up his half-century off 36 balls. Questions were once again asked of Delhi, but they found men to answer those. adwaidh@newindianexpress.com