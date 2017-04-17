Rohit back in form as hosts continue win streak

Deepti Patwardhan By

MUMBAI: Munaf Patel, who had made his debut in Indian domestic cricket for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, was looking for another restart at the same venue on Sunday. The Gujarat Lions bowler, sporting a grey stubble, was looking to script a resurgence of sorts.

Once the fastest Indian bowler, Munaf bowled at a mellow pace, averaging around 120 kmph. The tall 33-year-old, playing his first IPL match since 2013, had dismissed the hard-hitting Jos Buttler in the 12th over. But on Sunday, the redemption song came from Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

In the 14th over, Rohit stepped away from the ball, cut it late and sent it racing to the boundary for four. The shot personified his lazy elegance more than anything else and with it the he announced his return to form. His highest in the past four matches had been four but, against Gujarat, the captain answered his young fans’ call and scored an unbeaten 40 off 29 balls. He also hit the winning shot as Mumbai successfully chased down the target to beat Gujarat for the first time. Mumbai made 177 for four in 19.3 overs in reply to Gujarat Lions’ 176 for four.

At the Wankhede, the last six IPL matches have been won by the team chasing, and when he won the toss, Rohit elected to field. Even though Dwayne Smith was out in the very first over, his opening partner Brendon McCullum gave the hosts a few anxious moments. The swashbuckling Kiwi batsman was up to his antics again, scoring a hasty 64 (44 balls, 6x4, 3x6). In the late overs, it was Dinesh Karthik who gave the Gujarat run rate a push with a quick-fire 48 not out. Their batting was just about adequate but the Lions didn’t quite roar loud enough to scare away the hosts.

Mumbai’s most consistent player in IPL so far, Nitish Rana, kept up his sensational run of form. He scored another half-century (53 off 36) to anchor the Mumbai innings after the early dismissal of Parthiv Patel.

But after he and Buttler, who made 85 runs for the second wicket, were out in the space of two overs, it was left to Rohit and Kieron Pollard. ‘Game On, Kieron’, declared the screens at the Wankhede. Pollard had just batted himself into form in the previous match in Bengaluru, scoring a match-winning 70. And the big man continued in the same vein to take the game away from Gujarat. He smashed three sixes and two fours in his 23-ball 39.

Rohit, however, calmly went about regaining his touch. He stroked the ball to cover for two quick, winning runs and raised his arm in triumph. It was Mumbai’s fourth win in a row.

