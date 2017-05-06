Home Sport IPL

Jaydev Unadkat guides Rising Pune Supergiant to 12-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant posted a 12-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here today.

Published: 06th May 2017 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2017 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rising Pune Supergiant batsman Ben Stokes plays a shot against Sunrisers Hyderabad during an IPL match at Hyderabad on Saturday. | PTI

By Vishal Vivek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a Johnny Cash song that goes: “There ain’t no grave that can hold my body down.” Rising Pune Supergiant seemed to be humming this as they snatched victory from the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad and handed them their first home defeat, a margin by 12 runs, this season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.

Thirteen runs for a win in the last over is not a huge task in T20 cricket. What is least expected is a maiden over, studded with a hat-trick to boot, from the bowler. But Pune’s Jaydev Unadkat accomplished just that to breach the Uppal fortress and move his team to second in the standings.

The Saurashtra pacer returned exemplary figures of 5/30 to steal victory from right under the nose of the home team. Hyderabad dominated for a majority of the match, but slumped to defeat against a side that suddenly looks to possess the best bowling arsenal in the championship.

Chasing a relatively small total of 149, David Warner & Co were comfortably placed at 83/2 after 12.1 overs, but in the end they could manage just 136/9. The visitors’ man who has been in great all-round form — Ben Stokes (3/30) — struck with the third ball of the thirteenth over to send Warner (40) packing.

The Englishman also scalped Shikhar Dhawan and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to give them initial jitters. From there on, it was struggle for Hyderabad, as the strokeplay of Yuvraj Singh (47 of 43) was not enough to bring them home.

However, in defeat there were positives for the hosts as they executed the bowl-first plan with aplomb to restrict their opponents to a low total.

The stranglehold was so tight that Steve Smith’s boys could score only a single boundary in their first ten overs. Quickfire contributions from Stokes (39 off 25) and MS Dhoni (31 off 21) propelled Pune to a respectable 148/8 as the Hyderabad bowlers, led by Siddharth Kaul (4/29), did not loosen their grip. Skipper Smith crawled to a 39-ball 34 without hitting a single boundary, but his 60-run partnership with Stokes laid the foundation for a competitive total on a dry track.

Though he could not score much, the Aussie was dropped twice at the short fine-leg position to gift the visitors the runs that mattered in the end. Kaul again proved his death-bowling credentials by removing Dhoni in the last over.

The confidence in the Pune camp was evident from the fact that they fielded an unchanged squad as against the Orange Warriors, who made two changes.

But the day belonged to Unadkat, who completed a century of wickets in the IPL in that magical last over. He, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have produced some of the best death-bowling performances this season. Their wickets and economy rates are a testimony to that.

With Pune’s rise continuing, the room in the playoffs is getting more and more cramped, and Hyderabad need to win both their matches to avoid being knocked out, in case teams like Delhi and Punjab do what is required off them.

Brief scores: Rising Pune Supergiant 148/8 in 20 ovs (Rahane 22, Smith 34, Stokes 39, Dhoni 31; Kaul 4/29) bt Sunrisers Hyderabad 136/9 in 20 ovs (Warner 40, Yuvraj 47; Unadkat 5/20, Stokes 3/30).

vishal@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL-10 Sunrisers Hyderabad Score Update Rising Pune Supergiant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp