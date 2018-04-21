Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders with team mate Chris Lynn during an IPL match against Kings XI Punjab. | PTI

KOLKATA: Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and decided to send Kolkata Knight Riders to batting first at VIVO IPL play at Eden Gardens here in Saturday.

" We are going to bowl first. This is sort of a fortress for KKR and we have got one change. Mohit Sharma goes out and Ankit Rajpoot comes in," Ashwin said after winning the toss.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said " We would've bowled first as well. Looks a good wicket and it will remain same. We have made no changes. It's been a good start and it's important we stay consistent.

" Whoever wins the match goes atop the table with eight points. Both have have now six points each but KKR atop the table on better run rate.

However, the visitors have one match in hand.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav.