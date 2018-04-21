BENGALURU: The IPL is played for around eight weeks, between April-May, with eight teams in the mix and a total of around 60 matches. It’s no rocket science that the schedule is always tight. Teams travel with hardly any breaks. It is taxing on the players. However, Delhi Daredevils have been slightly better off in this regard. Before taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, their last match was on Monday.

The four-day gap has given the visitors time to look at themselves and assess their performance, which has not been up to the mark. They have just one win in four matches, just like the Challengers, and the players and the team management have been involved in brainstorming sessions, chalking out plans to counter Virat Kohli’s side.

“In IPL, it never happens, where you get four-day breaks in between. We have utilised that break. We had a poor game last time around, but in the four days we had in our hand, we had practice sessions and brainstorming meetings,” said assistant coach Pravin Amre. Both teams come into this fixture with losses under their belt. Challengers lost to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders got past Daredevils. It is imperative for Daredevils to ensure that they forget that and concentrate on the task ahead. The same can be said of Kohli’s unit, who will be desperate to win the home game and climb up the table.

If the visitors have been below par, the home team have struggled with death bowling. But their real strength lies in batting, which includes Kohli, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers. One look at the line-up of the Daredevils suggests they too are an equally dangerous batting unit, with Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant and Jason Roy. “In the IPL, the format is such that it is very important to remain in the present, take it one game at a time. We will focus on our strengths, we will work on what will help us win this game,” said Amre. With quality batsmen in both sides, it could be a run-feast. The surface at Chinnaswamy has improved from last season and throw in the small boundaries, it could be an entertaining affair for the fans.

Rain in the air

However, weather could play spoilsport. There was heavy rainfall on Friday evening, which led to Challengers cancelling their evening practice. There is a possibility of a thunderstorm on Saturday, hence Daredevils have not even thought about their combination, which will be finalised after seeing the weather. “When we came, it was such a fine day, and today it is different. Tomorrow also, rain is expected. We will wait and see because it is too early to decide about the combination right now, looking at the weather. We also have to look at the wicket, which looked good yesterday,” said Amre.

ashim.sunam@newindianexpress.com