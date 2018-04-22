HYDERABAD: Two of the most balanced teams in this IPL will have a go at each other when they meet under the scorching sun here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both had contrasting outings in their last match. While Chennai Super Kings recorded a thumping 64-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, home franchise — SunRisers Hyderabad — bowed down to Chris Gayle’s might. Both sides have registered three wins in four encounters.

The match has the makings of a batting versus bowling contest. Super Kings’ batsmen have been in flawless form, while Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers have been in fine fettle except for their last game. SunRisers have made a conscious effort to strengthen its middle- order. The team’s costliest buy, Manish Pandey showed some form in the last match with a fifty, after being below-par in previous ties. “This year the batting is strong. We have a lot of options. We can try 5-6 different combinations with whatever we have at our disposal,” mentor VVS Laxman said on Saturday.

The middle-order will face their litmus test on Sunday. “There is a lot of potential in the middle-order. Pandey came good last time. Pathan and Hooda have also contributed. It is just a question of that coming together.” All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan felt the team does not need to depend only on Shikhar Dhawan as seen in the last game. “In the last match, we scored so much even though Dhawan got injured so early on in the innings. It is a positive sign going forward. If we can back our bowling with solid batting, we will be difficult to beat,” Shakib said.

Opener Dhawan, who has not let the team feel the absence of David Warner, is also at risk of missing the match as he is yet to recover from last match’s injury. “There was a swelling. It has reduced, but it is still there. We will assess him tomorrow when he undergoes the fitness test. Unless he is 100 per cent sure that he cannot play, he will not miss the game. That is the kind of player he is,” Laxman said. Weather may also come into the picture, as the mercury has already crossed 40 degrees in the last few days, and the air tends to get dry. Shakib, though, was unconcerned. “The match is only going to go on for a few hours. And many players are accustomed to this climate.” vishal@newindianexpress.com