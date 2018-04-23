COIMBATORE: An IPL betting racket was busted at Palladam in nearby Tirupur district and seven persons arrested in this connection, police said today.

Based on information, police rushed to a room near the Palladam bus stand around late last night and arrested seven persons, who were involved in betting on the Indian Premier League, a T20 cricket tournament.

Cash totalling Rs 1.6 lakh was seized from them following a raid, police said adding they were on the lookout for seven more persons involved in the racket.