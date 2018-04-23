MUMBAI: Defending champions Mumbai Indians have lost four games out of the first give they have played, but captain Rohit Sharma today expressed optimism that things could be turned around as has been the case in the past.

So far whatever is happening with MI, it is not going the way we want to.

But I think we will turn things around like we have done it in the past.

Hopefully, we can turn it around this time, the Rohit said today at a book release function.

He was referring to the 2015 season when MI lost five out of their first six matches before making a stunning late charge to their second IPL title.

MI started off their campaign this season too in a dismal manner by losing the opening three games before arresting the slide with a victory over RCB.

However a three-wicket loss in their fifth and previous game has made things a bit more difficult for the three-time winners in their quest to make it to the play-offs.