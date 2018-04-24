Sunrisers Hydrabad batsman Siddharth Kaul gets run out during the IPL match against Mumbai Indans. | PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians rode on a disciplined effort on the field to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to a paltry 118 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Confusions in the middle marred the tourists even as Mumbai kept their dominance throughout and did not allow the Sunrisers to bounce back at any stage of the innings. This was interestingly the lowest total in this IPL.

Put in to bat, the Sunrisers failed to recover from the dreadful start, of being reduced to 46/4 inside the powerplay, with Shikhar Dhawan (5), Wriddhiman Saha (0), Manish Pandey (16) and Shakib Al Hasan (2) all back in the hut inside the first six overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson raged a lone battle with a fighting 21-ball 29, laced with five hits to the fence before veteran Baroda batsman Yusuf Pathan (29 off 33 balls; 4x2, 6x1) took on the mantle, despite losing his partners at regular intervals.

Dhawan, who returned to the playing XI after missing the previous game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), looked uncomfortable after being hit on his thigh and was bowled by Mitchell McClenaghan the very next ball.

One ball later, Saha perished for nought after being caught behind by Ishan Kishan off McClenaghan.

With the team struggling at 20/2, Manish joined Williamson for a brief 24-run third wicket stand before Hardik ended Manish's stay with a wide delivery, comfortably caught by skipper Rohit Sharma at cover.

Mumbai could not have asked for a better start, with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib falling prey to a confusion, and Suryakumar Yadav's direct throw at the stumps was enough to reduce the visitors to 46/4.

Pathan then joined Williamson, who looked fluent with his strokes but lost concentration on the very first ball after the strategic time-out to be caught behind by Kishan off Hardik Pandya.

With Williamson back in the dug-out, Mohammed Nabi (14) joined Pathan for a brief 23-run sixth-wicket stand before leg-spinner Mayank Markande's googly clipped the top of middle and leg of the Afghanistan all-rounder.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah then came back to jolt the visitors with the wicket of the other Afghan Rashid Khan (6) caught behind before Markande knocked off the off-stump of Basil Thampi (3) to reduce the Sunrisers to 106/8.

Sunrisers fell prey to yet another confusion in the middle, this time losing the wicket of tailender Siddharth Kaul (2), comfortably run out by Hardik.

With Sandeep Sharma (0 not out) in company, Pathan's ploy of playing the waiting game only resulted in a monstrous six off Mustafizur Rahman, but the Bangladeshi came back in style to pack back the right-hander the next ball, and restrict Sunrisers for a meagre 118.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 118 (Kane Williamson 29, Yusuf Pathan 29; Mayank Markande 2/15, Hardik Pandya 2/20) vs Mumbai Indians.