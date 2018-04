MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Mumbai have decided to go with an unchanged playing XI, while Sunrisers have made three changes by bringing in Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Nabi and Basil Thampi in place of Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda and Billy Stanlake.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Captain), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman.