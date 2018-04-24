MUMBAI: Australian pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the Sunrisers Hyderabad campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after he suffered a finger injury while fielding in a match against Chennai Super Kings two days back.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of the eleventh"edition of the ongoing IPL," a media release from the Sunrisers Hyderabad said.

Indian and Australian orthopaedic specialists have advised Stanlake against playing the remaining tournament owing to an injury that he sustained in the match against Chennai Super Kings played at Hyderabad on April 22, it added.

"Billy sustained a displaced fracture on the fifth finger of his right hand whilst fielding.

Surgical reduction and fixation was required to restore the function to that finger," the release said.

According to the release,"the pacer"has flown back to Australia for further treatment.

The 23-year-old fast bowler had taken five wickets in the four games, which he played for Hyderabad in this IPL.