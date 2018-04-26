BENGALURU: There has been something special about Chennai Super Kings this season despite them being criticised as a team of oldies after the auction.

Someone or the other has always stood up for them, helping them cross the finish line, which is a hallmark of a champion side.

If Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu had played some good knocks to steer the team to victory earlier, it was the turn of MS Dhoni to see his side home in the mega encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

The Kings’ skipper, known for nerves of steel, played a scintillating knock of 70 runs with one four and seven sixes under pressure to win the match in the last over. With 71 required in the last five overs, and well-set batsmen like Dhoni and Rayudu at the crease, the captain knew it was just a matter of being there till the end to ensure victory for his side.

No target looks impossible when a special finisher like Dhoni is at the crease. Though Challengers amassed 205 runs from their 20 overs, the brilliance of Dhoni and Rayudu was enough for the Kings to top the table with five wins from six matches. The credit for finishing the game might go to Dhoni and his incredible range of shots, but Rayudu was the one who provided a perfect start, taking on the bowlers during the powerplay. It was his innings at the top which helped the team score 55 runs in the first six overs and set a solid platform for players down the order.

Despite losing wickets at the other end, Rayudu played his shots, keeping his team in the game for large parts and after Dhoni walked to the batting crease, the captain looked determined to see them through, running well and hitting the big shots as and when required. When Dhoni walked out to bat, they required 132 runs from 11 overs, and with the batting maestro scoring 70 of those runs from 34 balls, it proved to be the difference between the sides. However, this win once again exposed the Challengers’ poor performance with the ball at the death.

If the second innings was highlighted by Dhoni and Rayudu’s knocks, the first was dominated by AB de Villiers (68), who has looked in amazing form this season. It would not be wrong to say that the South African’s innings was overshadowed by Dhoni. Besides him, Quinton de Kock (53) and Mandeep Singh (32) played well, but the total of 205 did not prove to be enough. The problem with Challengers has been bowling. They cannot always depend on Virat Kohli and De Villiers to help them win matches. The bowlers have not come to the party in the competition and their death bowling has once again led the side to another loss. Now, they languish in the sixth position and have a mountain to climb to fight for playoff spots.

