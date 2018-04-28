Home Sport IPL

Gambhir took courageous decision to miss KKR tie: Shreyas Iyer

Iyer took over the reins of the captaincy after Gambhir stepped down from his position following Delhi's disastrous start to the ongoing 11th edition of the IPL season.

NEW DELHI: After clinching a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, Delhi Daredevils skipper Shreyas Iyer has revealed that it was not his decision to drop former skipper Gautam Gambhir from the Playing XI.

Iyer took over the reins of the captaincy after Gambhir stepped down from his position following Delhi's disastrous start to the ongoing 11th edition of the IPL season, which saw the side lost five of their first six games.

And Iyer made a fine start to his captaincy tenure as he struck a scorching 93-run knock to help Delhi seal only their second win of the IPL with a 55-run victory over KKR at the Feroz Shah Kotla yesterday.

Munro was roped in for Gambhir for the game against KKR and Iyer confirmed that it was not his, but Gambhir's 'courageous decision' to drop himself from the team.

"I didn't make any call, to be honest. It wasn't my decision to drop him. He himself decided to sit out, which was really courageous decision with him being the captain in the previous matches," Iyer said following the win.

Munro gave his side a perfect start as he notched a fine 18-ball 33 runs beside also stitching a crucial opening stand of 59 with Prithvi Shaw to guide Delhi to a huge total of 219-4.

"The respect for him (Gambhir) has gone really high. It's really [good to] see when a captain if he's not playing well, he backs out. Colin [Munro] came in and gave us the desired start," Iyer added.

In reply, KKR were bundled out for 164 in their stipulated 20 overs. Andre Russell (44) and Shubham Gill (37) were notable scorers for Kolkata.

Though the victory helped Delhi break its three-game losing streak, they are currently languishing down at the seventh spot.

The Iyer-led side will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on April 30.

