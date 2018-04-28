IPL: Struggling Mumbai Indians opt to field vs Chennai Super Kings

By IANS

PUNE: A struggling Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against a strong Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

Languishing at the bottom of the eight-team IPL table, Mumbai have made a couple of changes by bringing in Jean Paul Duminy and Ben Cutting in place of Keiron Pollard and Mustafizur Rahman.

On the other hand, the yellow brigade have decided to go in with the same team.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/WK), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (WK), Jean-Paul Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.