RCB’s green move to get carbon out

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore were seen donning green jerseys recently, as against their signature red-and-black ones, when they played against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru. This ‘green’ tradition was initiated in 2011, as a campaign towards a greener, sustainable environment, where one match of the season is marked as the ‘green match’. RCB is one of the first teams in T20 to have become Carbon positive, and they are rallying to ‘bring back green’.

Amrit Thomas, chairman of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), says, “Not every day do we all get a chance to communicate something important to an audience in millions. We have carefully designed a fan engagement initiative, where everybody is no less a participant and pledges for a greener tomorrow. This year, in addition, we distributed over 13,000 saplings to fans and people who attended this green match.”

Using T20 cricket as a platform to spread environmental sensitivity amidst the fans and public, the team have involved itself in various activities under the ‘Go Green’ initiative.

After having achieved carbon neutrality in 2011, RCB have carried out fan-driven and other initiatives under the campaign. In 2015, they got Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to commission a 400 KW solar plant to power the entire Chinnaswamy stadium.

“In 2016, waste to recycled kits programme was launched where special collection bins were set up in different parts of the stadium for the purpose of collecting plastic bottles from fans and attendees. These bottles were to be treated and transformed into RCB’s jersey kits in 2017,” says Thomas.

In 2017, RCB initiated a comprehensive waste management programme for all the home matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium. In collaboration with Saahas NGO, an on-ground programme was implemented to ensure that around 8-10 tonnes of waste generated in each match is managed effectively. On the day of the Green Match, volunteers from the NGO along with RCB management, organised activities to educate fans on the necessity for proper waste segregation. The stadium has also initiated the process of installing separate bin system for waste segregation at the stadium. The waste segregation is also practised amongst the fans.