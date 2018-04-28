Home Sport IPL

Rohit Sharma should open for Mumbai Indians: Lalchand Rajput

Three times champion MI, who have lost five of the six games, have opted to open with West Indian Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav.

Published: 28th April 2018 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (File | AP)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India batsman Lalchand Rajut believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma should open the innings for the defending champions as it can give the team a good start.

"Rohit is a prolific opening batsman, who has done exceptionally well for India as an opener. So opening and playing free is important for him. If you start well, then you can pile up a big score. You have to open with Rohit, as simple as that," Rajput told PTI.

"When you bat at number four after losing two wickets that is a different ball-game rather than opening. It (Rohit opening the innings) will help Mumbai, because they will get a good start, as the start is important," the former Mumbai opener added.

Three times champion MI, who have lost five of the six games, have opted to open with West Indian Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav, with wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan coming one-down. Rohit has been coming to bat at number four.

"But Rohit is such a player, once he gets 30s, he makes it big," Rajput, a domestic bulwark, said.

In the six games played so far, except his

match-winning knock of 94 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit has not even gone past the score of 20.

Rajput, former coach of Afghanistan, also said that West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been "struggling"

and MI can look at South African J P Duminy as an option.

"If a certain player is not doing well, you have to look at it. He (Pollard) is not in good form and has not (performed) well. It is time that they (MI) look for another options and (JP) Duminy is another option," added Rajput.

Thirty-year-old Pollard has miserably failed with the bat as his highest score in the five games this season has been 28.

MI will now clash with Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Pune and will seek to take revenge after their defeat against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalchand Rajput Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians
More from this section

Gautam Gambhir's captaincy was no issue, DD batsmen failed: Sanjay Manjrekar

Delhi Daredevils' Shreyas Iyer greeted by his teammate Vijay Shanker after their inning against Kolkata Knight Riders. | PTI

IPL 2018: Shreyas Iyer pummels KKR bowlers with unbeaten 93 in DD's big win

Delhi Daredevils captain Shreyas Iyer raises his bat after hitting a half cantury (50 runs) plays a shot during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders. | AFP

IPL 2018: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi Daredevils to massive total

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures