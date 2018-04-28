Home Sport IPL

Shivam Mavi, Avesh Khan reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

The pacers were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla last night.

Published: 28th April 2018 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Daredevils' bowler Avesh Khan celebrates after taking wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Andre Russell as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looks on during an IPL T20 cricket match at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Friday. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fast-medium bowlers Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils respectively, were today reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

"Both Mr.Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the Indian Premier League said in a statement.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.

