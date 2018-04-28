Home Sport IPL

We will bounce back like we did in 2015 and 2016: Yuzvendra Chahal

The Virat Kohli-led side had been in similar positions in the 2015 and 2016 editions but they bounced back to make it to the play-offs.

Published: 28th April 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal with a teammate. | PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal with a teammate. | PTI

By PTI

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore might be in a spot of bother after four losses from six games but leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is hopeful his team will bounce back just like it did in the past editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With four losses and two wins, RCB are currently placed at the sixth place.

The Virat Kohli-led side had been in similar positions in the 2015 and 2016 editions but they bounced back to make it to the play-offs.

"We are not shattered by losing to Chennai Super Kings in the last match where they needed to score 100-odd runs in last seven overs, and they chased it, but it is okay.

We have played just six games and still eight games are left," Chahal said.

"If you see 2015 and 2016 IPL seasons, we bounced back from bottom.

We expect to repeat it, this season too," he told reporters on the eve of Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bangalore match here.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Yuzvendra Chahal
More from this section
Chennai Super Kings M S Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu runs between the wicket during the IPL 2018 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. | PTI

IPL: Struggling Mumbai Indians opt to field vs Chennai Super Kings

Gambhir took courageous decision to miss KKR tie: Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2018: Up against inconsistent KKR, embattled RCB seek revival

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018