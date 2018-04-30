Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma likely to bat higher up the order: Suryakumar Yadav

Home Sport IPL

Rohit, coming in at number three, hit a match-winning 56 against Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Saturday, raising hopes of the team's comeback.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (File | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Mumbai Indians' highest run-getter this IPL season, Suryakumar Yadav, today said his captain Rohit Sharma is likely to bat higher up the order in the coming games.

Rohit, coming in at number three, hit a match-winning 56 against Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Saturday, raising hopes of the team's comeback.

"It is his and team management's decision to come down the order. Maybe he wants to take more responsibility by playing till the end. But, he has been performing at all numbers - at one-down or two-down. In the last game, he came up and shouldered the responsibility. Obviously, in coming games we can see more of it," he told reporters on the eve of the RCB-MI encounter here.

Yadav said it was great to see Rohit bat up the order.

"He put his hand up and came in that pressure situation which is nothing better than him coming and performing. We are happy that an experienced player like Rohit did that," he said.

Asked about Mumbai's good track record of beating RCB, Yadav said tomorrow's teams are completely different and hence the fight also will be different.

Asked what has been the talk in the dressing room after the team lost five games, Yadav said it has been positive because the tournament is not yet over.

"We took the five losses in our stride than thinking about them. We won the last game against CSK and gained momentum, and we would like to continue with it going forward," he said.

Replying to a query, Yadav said his team is having a better net run-rate than RCB, but winning is important because it gets two vital points to surge ahead.

