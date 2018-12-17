Home Sport IPL

Will Yuvraj find a buyer at 2019 IPL auction?

Yuvraj, who fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal in his prime, was bought by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the auction held before the last edition.

Published: 17th December 2018 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab’s middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh. (File | AP)

Kings XI Punjab’s middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh. (File | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Once a sought-after property, Yuvraj Singh faces the risk of going unsold at the 2019 IPL auction here Tuesday with the franchisees factoring in the availability of foreign players in a World Cup year.

Yuvraj, who fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal in his prime, was bought by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the auction held before the last edition.

While Chris Gayle repaid the faith KXIP posed in him with a fruitful season, Yuvraj could not set the house on fire, managing just 65 runs in eight games.

No wonder the team decided to release him. The 37-year-old, who last played for India in June 2017, has put himself in the Rs 1 crore base price bracket this time alongside other capped Indians -- Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

In fact, no Indian figures in the highest base price of Rs 2 crore among a pool of 346 cricketers set to go under the hammer.

The venue is new with the Pink City hosting the event instead of Bangalore and so is the auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, who replaces Richard Madley after 11 seasons.

The nine players in the Rs 2 crore bracket are Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D'Arcy Short.

Teams are also likely to chase experienced overseas players such as Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales, who have put themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore category.

Indian all-rounder Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought for Rs 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals, will also feature in the same bracket.

A total of 70 players can be bought at the auction with 20 slots available for the foreign players. India Test regulars like Cheteswar Pujara and Ishant Sharma have also thrown their hat into the ring with base prices of Rs 50 and Rs 75 lakh respectively.

Alongside the big names, a host of uncapped Indian players will be up for grabs with some of them expected to turn millionaires overnight.

Keeping the hectic schedule in mind leading up to the World Cup in England from May 30 to July 14, Australian stars like Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have opted out of the auction.

Though dates and venue are not yet announced, the IPL is expected to run from the last week of March to mid-May.

Since the World Cup will begin two weeks after the IPL, it has raised questions on the availability of the Australian players who will be named in the squad for the showpiece.

The same goes for England players who will be required to report to the World Cup preparatory camp in the middle of the IPL.

The teams will go into the auction well aware of the players' availability.

With Rs 36.20 crore, KXIP will have maximum money to spend, followed by Delhi Capitals (Rs 25.50 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 20.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 18.15 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 15.20 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 11.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 9.70 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (Rs 8.40 crore).

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh 2019 IPL auction Kings XI Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp