Colin de Grandhomme's cameo takes RCB to 167 for 7 against Mumbai

By PTI

BENGALURU: Mumbai Indians bowlers exploited a difficult batting track but leaked a few runs towards to end to allow Royal Challengers Bangalore post 167 for seven in an IPL match, the outcome of which will decide their survival in the League.

Captain Virat Kohli (32) and Brendon McCullum (37) added 60 quick runs in the middle overs to help the side recover from a slow start but Hardik Pandya (3/28) scalped three batsmen and effected a run out to stop the hosts from running away with a big total.

Colin de Grandhomme (23 from 10) hit three sixes in the last over, bowled by fellow New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan to provide a flourishing finish to the innings.

Opener Manan Vohra (45) played a useful knock at the top before being trapped by Mayank Markande.

As the wicket offered turned and pacers too generated pace, Mumbai Indians succeeded in straight-jacketing the RCB batsmen.

Since it had rained, there was dampness in the wicket, causing the ball to come a slow on the bat.

Vohra broke the shackles by creaming off 22 runs from South African all-rounder JP Duminy's second over.

McClenaghan, though, kept troubling Quinton de Kock (7) , who struggled badly to connect the bat with the ball and was eventually caught brilliantly by Rohit Sharma at short mid-wicket off the Kiwi paceman.

Considering the conditions, expectedly, all three spinners were employed by captain Rohit Sharma.

Krunal Pandya turned the ball away from McCullum while impressive Markande yet again kept the batsmen in a tight leash.

The spinner was hit for a six by Vohra but Markande trapped his Ranji teammate from Punjab.

It brought skipper Kohli at the crease as he came to bat at number four from his usual one-down position.

The hosts claimed 20 runs from the 10th over, bowled by Hardik with McCullum hitting him for two sixes and a four.

Runs began to flow with both Kohli, who launched Markande for a huge six, and McCullum finding their strokes.

Hardik was bang on target when the Kiwi batsman attempted a single and was run out.

It ended the 60-run partnership between the two.

Pandya then ripped apart the RCB batting line-up by dismissing Mandeep Singh (14), who looked in good touch, Kohli and Washington Sundar (1) in the 18th over.