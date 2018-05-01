Mumbai Indians win toss, ask Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat first

By UNI

BENGALURU: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and opted to field first in the IPL tie played at M Chinnaswamy stadium here today.

Lying at the bottom of the table, the two fancied teams of the league need to fight it out in every match to be in the reckoning.

Rohit said the pitch looked good.

''It has been a good pitch over the last few games. The dew factor would make it easier to bat in the second stint. We made one change as Evin Lewis is left out due to a wrist niggle and Keiron Pollard makes a comeback,'' he said.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli reflected on the previous losses on home turf said, ''If you don't play well at home you don't feel right. We would have fielded first as well. The wicket may get slower in the second half,'' he said.

RCB is again on the backfoot as AB de Villiers is ruled out for the second match in succession due to viral fever.

Washington Sunder is back in place of M Ashwin.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli(c), Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma(c), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Jean-Paul Duminy, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande and Jasprit Bumrah.