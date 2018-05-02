Hanging in there by their fingertips, in carnival of wrist-spin

Rahul Ravikumar By

CHENNAI: One among the four changes MS Dhoni made in the Chennai Super Kings XI against Delhi Daredevils on Monday was the reintroduction of Karn Sharma.

Even as three strategic tinkerings yielded instant results — KM Asif took out Delhi’s openers, Faf Du Plessis played an able foil to Shane Watson, and Lungi Ngidi breathed fire — the presence of the fourth was felt for only one moment. Karn's wrist-spin wasn’t needed by the Super Kings to flesh out a 13-run win. The only time the cameras were focussed on him was when he pouched Colin Munro at deep mid-wicket.

Till the halfway mark, the IPL has trodden a similar narrative, with wrist-spinners not having made as pronounced an impact — not as exaggeratedly low as the aforementioned example, though — as many had predicted. The auction, after all, had seen five franchises (Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad) allocate nearly a sixth of their overall expenditure for either one or two wrist-spinners.

“Leg-spinners have been the flavour of IPL and other T20 tournaments in their recent editions. Finger-spin has become a bit of a forgotten trade,” explained Kings XI Punjab (only team that has stuck solely to finger-spin so far, barring one over of Manoj Tiwary’s leg-breaks) coach Brad Hodge.

“If you look at the finger-spinners who have performed, they have excellent economy rates. We stuck to our combination (R Ashwin, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Axar Patel) because certain aspects of defensive bowling are important.”

Much in line with the Australian's observation, finger-spinners have been neck-to-neck with their wrist-twirling counterparts. For instance, the 14 wrist-spinners who have featured in this edition have scalped 67 wickets in 68 outings, only one more than finger-spinners.

In this edition, finger-spinners have made their presence felt by either complementing wrist-spinners, or by making crucial inroads. Delhi and Kolkata serve as evidential microcosms. Last Friday, Shreyas Iyer threw the ball to Glenn Maxwell in the second over of Kolkata's chase. Five balls later, a dibbly-dobbly cleaned up Chris Lynn. Maxwell scalped another, and Suresh Raina in the next match, equalled his wrist-spinner teammate Amit Mishra's (roped in for `3 crore) dismissals, and fared better on other bowling parameters.

For Kolkata, while Sunil Narine has churned out performances that matched expectations, Nitish Rana's part-timers tripped up Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. That the Narine-Rana finger-spin combine has taken one less wicket than the wrist-spinning pair of Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav while costing 10 runs less per dismissal doesn't really come as a surprise.

The Orange Army's tweaker dynamics buttresses the conjecture about finger-spinners amplifying their wristy comrades' damage. Kane Williamson's template involves using Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan in the middle overs, with the two feeding off each others' dot-ball pressure. That symbiotic existence was on full display when the leg-spinner broke Punjab's back during the SunRisers' record defense against Punjab last Thursday, aided by Shakib's constant muzzling of the run rate.

“Just because they’re finger-spinners doesn’t take away anything from their skills. Guys like Ashwin have shown that they can keep adding new variations," observed Hodge. “Regardless of what they bowl, wrist or finger-spin, these guys have to be good at their job. And our guys have done that.”

