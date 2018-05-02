Royal Challengers Bangalore bang on target at last

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers have come under the scanner for a number of reasons, most of all due to their poor performances at the death. However, if one looks closely at the team's batting, barring Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, no one has been able to score consistently.

Some might argue saying that Quinton de Kock has been decent, but the South African has not been able to convert his starts into meaningful scores. Overall, there have been individual performances in both departments, but they have not been enough for the Chinnaswamy Men.

With five losses in seven matches, the home team decided to change their approach against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. After being asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma, Challengers did not open with Brendon McCullum, with Manan Vohra and de Kock being the top two for the night.

This batting reshuffle might have taken shape with the unavailability of de Villiers, who was ruled out for a second game in succession due to viral fever. It gave Vohra, who had batted at No 4 in their last match, the freedom to play his shots without fear. That might not have happened if the right-hander had come in as a middle-order batsman, with a few men back in the dugout.

The rejig also meant that strong and experienced men — McCullum and Kohli — made their appearance later into the innings. The planning part might have been done on the drawing board, but executing it on the field was a different matter altogether.

For their plan to work, it was important that Vohra and de Kock gave the home team a solid start, after which the experienced players in the middle can build upon it.

It did go according to plan for Challengers to begin with, with Vohra taking on spinners and depositing them in the stands at will. The South African, though, did not enjoy his time at the crease, scoring 7 from 13 balls. After the strategic time-out, Vohra (45) also lost his wicket, but he has done his bit for his team's masterplan.

It was left to the McCullum and Kohli in the middle overs, which was what the doctor ordered. The duo had a clear plan in mind: not to let any new bowler settle. They smashed Hardik Pandya for 20 runs in his first over and took on both spinners and seamers, hitting them all around the park with ridiculous ease. The New Zealander (37) lost his wicket after a 60-run partnership on what was a difficult surface.

The slog overs did not go according to plan for Challengers, with Mandeep (14) and Kohli (32) — who was expected to carry his bat through — losing their wickets off successive balls in the 18th over. In the same Hardik’s over, Washington Sundar also departed. Colin de Grandhomme (23) brought some respectability to the team total with three sixes in the last over.

Despite the Challengers scoring 24 runs in the final over, they scored only 44 in their last five, which could prove to the difference at the end.

