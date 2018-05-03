Change in Kohli’s approach helps RCB bowlers get act right in death overs

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: It wouldn't be wrong to say Royal Challengers Bangalore lost some matches in the 11th edition of IPL due to poor death bowling. Bowling length balls, giving extra room to set batsmen, is a recipe for disaster.

For instance, Challengers scored 205 runs against Chennai Super Kings, but they still lost the match. The home team gave away 100 runs in the last seven overs. The bowling department was solely responsible for the loss. If a team cannot defend 200-plus scores, irrespective of how the surface is, it becomes difficult for the entire unit.

There was a serious need for their bowlers to get their act together. That finally happened in the clash against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, when Challengers won by 14 runs, defending 167 at the Chinnaswamy.

With the Pandya brothers in the middle and Mumbai needed 45 from 24 balls. But what Tim Southee and Mohammed Siraj did was a pure class. With batting not easy on a slow wicket, the pace duo made it even harder for the big-hitters from Mumbai. Southee and Siraj had a good mix of variations, which included cutters, and some wide yorkers. They conceded just 30 runs from the last four overs. This was a massive improvement from their last few games, where they have been smashed all around the park.

Though it is the bowlers, who deserve all the appreciation for finally executing their plans to perfection, skipper Kohli should also be given credit. Unlike the previous games where he used to be constantly involved in chatting with the bowlers and providing them inputs, he allowed the bowlers to take charge on Tuesday.

Even during the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli explained about how the bowlers were instructed to ‘back your gut-feel, pick your field, take ownership'. This seemed to have helped the team as they posted the third win of the tournament.

"I think Virat got the belief in the guys to go out there and back their strongest skill set. We saw that with the way Siraj closed out his last over and made my job a bit easier with a few more to defend. I think we assessed the conditions well and executed the majority of the time," said Southee.

There were also instances when Brendon McCullum, former New Zealand captain, was involved in a conversation with the bowlers. The 36-year-old, who has also led the team in Big Bash, was seen giving inputs to Kohli too.

"We got a lot of knowledge in the group. We've got a lot of guys that have played a lot of cricket. It's nice to have that sort of leaders. Obviously, he (McCullum) captained New Zealand for a long time so he's got a cricketing brain so it is nice to have different voices out there helping Virat out. It's nice to share that knowledge and he's passing it on," added Southee.

