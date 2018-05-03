Death bowling a major area of concern for RCB, says Mark Waugh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh has attributed the poor performance of the Virat-Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the IPL to their death bowling.

RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the Indian Premier League.

Last night, RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in Bengaluru.

"Death bowling is a major area of concern for RCB currently as their bowlers are too expensive towards the end," Waugh, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

"They have had chances to win games but they just can"t find the right set of combination in the last couple of overs which is affecting the team's results," added Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia and scored 8,029 runs.

India and RCB pace spearhead Umesh Yadav conceded 59 runs in 4 overs against Rajasthan Royals, most by any bowler this season - while Kiwi Corey Anderson in the same game went for 58 runs in the 22 deliveries that he bowled that night.