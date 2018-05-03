Home Sport IPL

Death bowling a major area of concern for RCB, says Mark Waugh

RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the Indian Premier League.

Published: 03rd May 2018 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore team. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh has attributed the poor performance of the Virat-Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the IPL to their death bowling.

RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the Indian Premier League.

Last night, RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in Bengaluru.

"Death bowling is a major area of concern for RCB currently as their bowlers are too expensive towards the end," Waugh, a Star Sports Select Dugout expert, was quoted as saying in a media release.

"They have had chances to win games but they just can"t find the right set of combination in the last couple of overs which is affecting the team's results," added Waugh, who played 128 Tests for Australia and scored 8,029 runs.

India and RCB pace spearhead Umesh Yadav conceded 59 runs in 4 overs against Rajasthan Royals, most by any bowler this season - while Kiwi Corey Anderson in the same game went for 58 runs in the 22 deliveries that he bowled that night.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli | File BCCI

Change in Kohli’s approach helps RCB bowlers get act right in death overs

Leaders who cheer, the success secret for CSK

KKR batsman Nitish Rana down with back spasm, skips training ahead of CSK game

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity