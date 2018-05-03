Home Sport IPL

Leaders who cheer, the success secret for CSK

Inputs from mentors like Du Plessis and Bravo make job easier on and off the field for CSK newcomers as well as skipper MSD

Published: 03rd May 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa’s Faf du Plessis is one of those guiding younger players of CSK. (File photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Too many cooks spoil the broth! In T20s, especially with franchise cricket, there is never a shortage of new roles to accommodate more into the support staff. So the IPL certainly doesn't believe in the old saying. Rather, it's one of the leagues which has teams with as many in the support staff as players. Each of them has specialist roles. You name it and there is a slot, like the numerous awards given away at presentation ceremonies, you can't ignore or understand the purpose of it.

Head coach, mentor, bowling coach, bowling consultant, spin-bowling consultant, batting coach, batting consultant, fielding coach, fitness trainer, physio, analyst are some of the roles common across team tables. And then there is a leadership group, comprising players, who are the go-to-men to help others get a hang of things. It is one of the things uncapped Indian players look forward to in the tournament, as they can pick some of the best brains in business. While most foreign imports like to have their own space, the culture in Chennai Super Kings is a different story.

Though Mumbai Indians was one of the first franchises to have a star-studded, role-specific support staff, this season Chennai Super Kings seem to have taken a similar route. In Eric Simmons and Lakshimpathy Balaji, they have two men manning the bowling department, apart from Dwayne Bravo, who spends a considerable amount of time with the pacers — mostly the ones who are regulars in the XI ahead of match days. It is a common sight at their practice sessions.

Bowling consultant Simons, the other day, while raving over the qualities Bravo brings with him on the field, mentioned the Caribbean's mentorship skills, which often goes unnoticed. “The one component, which you don’t witness, is the amount of mentorship he does for our young bowlers. He does a lot of talking, advising. Sometimes in cricket, teaching is a good option, especially talking about match situations and reacting, and he is very good at advising youngsters where to bowl,” the South African said.

Despite having an astute leader in MS Dhoni, the team has also thrived on the likes of Faf du Plessis – one of the most shrewd captains in world cricket today – who have helped the players to a great extent. For instance, the South Africa captain helped his countryman Lungi Ngidi get familiar with the team's culture and did all that he could to help the pacer overcome a personal tragedy.

Du Plessis revealed how the leadership group has been able to take pressure off Dhoni. The skipper takes decisions, but the support group never shies away from offering inputs. “It does make it easy because we have been part of the furniture for a long time. Over the years, Chennai has always stacked up their squad with a lot of leaders which brings lot of cricket brains to the table and bring a lot of experience. It's always good if you have that.

"Obviously, MS makes the decisions on the field all the time, but from a thinking and planning point of view, leading up to the games there is a lot of conversations between the coach and the bowling coach and various players. And because we have been here for a long time, it makes it easier and comfortable to have those conversations,” he said.

Though Du Plessis hasn't had a lot of game time this season, Chennai brought him in for Pune against Delhi considering their good pace attack. But behind the scenes, he has been one of those ever present alongside batting coach Michael Hussey overseeing preparations.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CSK leadership dhoni
More from this section
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli | File BCCI

Change in Kohli’s approach helps RCB bowlers get act right in death overs

Death bowling a major area of concern for RCB, says Mark Waugh

KKR batsman Nitish Rana down with back spasm, skips training ahead of CSK game

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity