Leaders who cheer, the success secret for CSK

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Too many cooks spoil the broth! In T20s, especially with franchise cricket, there is never a shortage of new roles to accommodate more into the support staff. So the IPL certainly doesn't believe in the old saying. Rather, it's one of the leagues which has teams with as many in the support staff as players. Each of them has specialist roles. You name it and there is a slot, like the numerous awards given away at presentation ceremonies, you can't ignore or understand the purpose of it.

Head coach, mentor, bowling coach, bowling consultant, spin-bowling consultant, batting coach, batting consultant, fielding coach, fitness trainer, physio, analyst are some of the roles common across team tables. And then there is a leadership group, comprising players, who are the go-to-men to help others get a hang of things. It is one of the things uncapped Indian players look forward to in the tournament, as they can pick some of the best brains in business. While most foreign imports like to have their own space, the culture in Chennai Super Kings is a different story.

Though Mumbai Indians was one of the first franchises to have a star-studded, role-specific support staff, this season Chennai Super Kings seem to have taken a similar route. In Eric Simmons and Lakshimpathy Balaji, they have two men manning the bowling department, apart from Dwayne Bravo, who spends a considerable amount of time with the pacers — mostly the ones who are regulars in the XI ahead of match days. It is a common sight at their practice sessions.

Bowling consultant Simons, the other day, while raving over the qualities Bravo brings with him on the field, mentioned the Caribbean's mentorship skills, which often goes unnoticed. “The one component, which you don’t witness, is the amount of mentorship he does for our young bowlers. He does a lot of talking, advising. Sometimes in cricket, teaching is a good option, especially talking about match situations and reacting, and he is very good at advising youngsters where to bowl,” the South African said.

Despite having an astute leader in MS Dhoni, the team has also thrived on the likes of Faf du Plessis – one of the most shrewd captains in world cricket today – who have helped the players to a great extent. For instance, the South Africa captain helped his countryman Lungi Ngidi get familiar with the team's culture and did all that he could to help the pacer overcome a personal tragedy.

Du Plessis revealed how the leadership group has been able to take pressure off Dhoni. The skipper takes decisions, but the support group never shies away from offering inputs. “It does make it easy because we have been part of the furniture for a long time. Over the years, Chennai has always stacked up their squad with a lot of leaders which brings lot of cricket brains to the table and bring a lot of experience. It's always good if you have that.

"Obviously, MS makes the decisions on the field all the time, but from a thinking and planning point of view, leading up to the games there is a lot of conversations between the coach and the bowling coach and various players. And because we have been here for a long time, it makes it easier and comfortable to have those conversations,” he said.

Though Du Plessis hasn't had a lot of game time this season, Chennai brought him in for Pune against Delhi considering their good pace attack. But behind the scenes, he has been one of those ever present alongside batting coach Michael Hussey overseeing preparations.

