Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson hopes pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets fit for DD clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson today hoped that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be fit for their next IPL game against Delhi Daredevils on May 5.

Published: 03rd May 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (File | AP)

By PTI

"We have had a few of days off now and obviously, he missed a couple of games. I don't think it was a serious injury, but something he did need to give rest. Hopefully, he will be fine by next game," he told reporters on the sidelines of a promotional event Kumar missed the last couple of games of SRH owing to a back problem.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table, jointly with Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Head Coach Tom Moody said the team would like to improve in all three departments towards the business end of the tournament.

"Business end of the tournament is where we want to be playing our best cricket. We feel we can still improve in all three departments," he said.

Williamson and Moody also revealed who their favourite Indian cricketers are.

While Williamson said veteran Sachin Tendulkar is his favourite Indian cricketer, Moody's favourite is MS Dhoni.

Recalling his visits to India since the last couple of decades, Moody appreciated the growth in India -- culturally and in cricket.

