No opening at top, misfiring Aaron Finch ready to be flexible

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kings XI Punjab were one of the most aggressive franchises during this auction, going for big guns. There was a reason for that. Their performances, barring 2014 (runners-up), have been far from impressive. Hence, they were trying to build a team replete with all ingredients for a maiden IPL success. After the auction, Punjab’s batting line-up looked solid; one of the best in the league. They have established internationals in Aaron Finch, David Miller and Chris Gayle, with KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Yuvraj Singh adding an Indian flavour.

Though the team has done fairly well so far — five wins from seven matches — things have not gone perfectly for some of their star players, including both Finch and MiIller. Their wins were made possible by consistent batting from Rahul, Gayle and Nair, who have scored 268, 252, and 186 runs, respectively, this season. Mayank Agarwal has also been decent, and Finch feels that the presence of such Indian players is essential for success.

“I think having world-class Indian players is very important. If you look at teams that have won, they have had good Indian players. Rahul has been outstanding, Mayank is batting beautifully, and Nair has contributed a lot. Hopefully, they can continue,” said Finch a day before his team’s face-off against Mumbai Indians in Indore. Despite all his IPL experience ( he has turned out for seven franchises), Finch has been one of the major disappointments for Punjab, with scores of 0, 0, 14, 2 and 8. Some may argue that the Australian has only opened once, but he has also shown that he can do well in the middle-order last season, scoring 300 runs for Gujarat Lions.

He is also aware of Rahul and Gayle’s splendid show at the top so far. In their four matches as openers, they have stitched together stands of 96, 53, 116, and 55. With all this in context, Finch knows that the opening slots are all but mothballed for him. “They are playing beautifully. When they get off to good start, we mostly win, which is a huge bonus.

Chris is probably the best T20 player who has ever played. KL is playing like he is going to be one of the best. He is in great form. He has been good in international cricket over the last couple of years since his debut, so I am happy to bat anywhere. “ With first half of league matches over, the event is in a crucial phase, and Finch has to find his form soon. If Rahul and Gayle fail, it is the likes of Yuvraj, Miller and Finch who will have to step up to the plate.

And the latter is aware of that fact. “It has been a disappointing start for me. I haven’t gotten too many runs. A couple of us have not been scoring heavily, but there is huge amount of time to make an impact and hopefully help Kings XI win the title.”

ashimsunam@newindianexpress.com