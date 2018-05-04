Rejuvenated Kane Williamson short on support of fellow willow men

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: Even before the season had begun, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s potent attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a talking point. While the bowlers are more than living up to the hype, batting continues to worry the second-placed team. The team management had accepted that they were not satisfied with the middle-order last season.

Hence, there had been a conscious effort to consolidate that part at the auctions. However, half-way into the season, and there is only one willow- wielder who stands tall — skipper Kane Williamson. With 322 runs in eight innings, the New Zealand skipper has leapt miles ahead of teammates. He has scored four fifties so far, with the side hardly missing the services of regular captain David Warner, who is serving a suspension. It is not that the team is bereft of big names when it comes to batsmen. Manish Pandey was brought in to bolster the middle, but has looked scratchy till now. He has two half-tons to his credit, but he did not even cross 20 in other outings.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had formed a dangerous opening combination with Warner in the last few seasons, started positively with scores of 78 not out and 45. Post that, he has only managed 7, 0, 5, 11, 6. Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has been a disappointment, having managed 5, 22, 24, 6, 5*, 0, 6, 11* despite getting to bat at or near the top of the order. Shakib Al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan have also not been able to make a big impact with the bat. With almost no reliable partner by his side, Williamson has soldiered on, sometimes playing the out-of-character role of a pinch-hitter, maintaining a strike-rate of 133.05.

So, is he under pressure, given the fact that he has the added responsibility of rallying his troops to defend small totals. “I do not think like that at all. We all have roles to play, and the guys are trying to do that. This year has been a little different. We have played on many different types of surfaces, some quite tough. Last year, we saw so many 180-200 scores,” Williamson told Express on Thursday, on the sidelines of an event at the Asics store in the city. The 27-year-old thinks his team’s batting has to get better. “As a batting group, we need to improve.

There are small improvements that need to be done. At the same time, the idea is not to look for 180-plus scores each time. The plan is to analyse the surface and make decisions accordingly,” he said, adding that he wishes the bowling gets better too, even though the unit has performed well. With just one day left for the match against a resurgent Delhi Daredevils, the skipper would definitely hope the batting load is distributed evenly.

