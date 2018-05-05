Home Sport IPL

Captain Rohit Sharma says Mumbai Indians are still alive in IPL

Mumbai, placed fifth in IPL points table, registered a six-wicket win over Punjab at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Published: 05th May 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (File | AP)

By IANS

INDORE: After a much-needed victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma believes his side is still alive in the tournament and could make it to the play-offs.

Mumbai delivered an all-round show, which the skipper termed as a 'collective effort'.

Bowling first, a disciplined effort helped Mumbai restrict Punjab to 174/6 in 20 overs. Later Suryakumar Yadav's fourth IPL fifty and a quick-fire unbeaten 31 and 24 runs by Krunal Pandya and Rohit respectively guided Mumbai home with an over to go.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit said: "I think we are still alive. Good performance tonight, and a much-needed win for us. We needed everyone to come and put a collective effort."

"We started well with the ball. To restrict their batting unit on this pitch at this ground was a great effort. And to chase it down the way we did was really nice," the Mumbai skipper added.

Explaining his decision to bat lower-down the order, the 31-year-old said: "The way we went about our chase in the first 10 overs, I felt we needed momentum. So, Hardik, the way he plays, was suited to do that."

"Hence, I held myself back for the end and having played here before, I know what kind of shots work. Always feels good when you finish off the chase," Rohit added.

The Mumbai skipper also seemed concerned about leaking of runs in the death overs. 

"That is something which is a pattern for us. We've been giving too many at the death but that's how the game goes. I had to bring Jasprit in the 19th over with two set batsmen and if he struck, it would have made things easier for Hardik. 

Plus the longer boundaries would have helped Hardik in the 20th over. That's how it goes sometimes. I have to use Jasprit really well and the others around him are doing the job for us. It's about being really smart with the ball," Rohit opined.

