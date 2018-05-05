Delhi Daredevils on the rise up against high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: Two teams, two contrasting scenarios. One sits pretty at the top, the other is trying to trek to respectability on the points table in order to avoid another unsuccessful season. In many ways, the SunRisers Hyderabad-Delhi Daredevils clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday could be treated like an eliminator for the latter. With just three wins in nine matches, the visitors have to win this one and more to stay in hunt for the play-offs.

The tides seem to have turned in their favour a bit, ever since Shreyas Iyer was named the new skipper, winning two of their last three matches. The youngsters in the squad, led by the batsman from Mumbai, have steered the side well. Even though he had a lacklustre start to the tournament, Iyer has amassed 307 runs, scoring four half-centuries in the last five matches. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been lethal with the willow. The southpaw has garnered 375 runs with a staggering strike rate of 180.28 (third best in the tournament). Batting sensation Prithvi Shaw, too, has grabbed the opportunities he has got.

When it comes to bowling, Trent Boult tops the charts with 13 kills to his name. However, an economy of 9.13 is not really the icing on the cake. Leave the Kiwi pacer aside, and there is not even one DD bowler in the top-25 of the wicket-takers’ list. Uncapped leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia occupies the 26th spot with six scalps in eight games.

With the young DD batsmen in full flow, all eyes will be on them as they take on the revered attack of SRH. DD spinner Amit Mishra, who has immense experience of playing in Hyderabad, said the pitch tends to be conducive for batting. “I played here for four years, and all those years wickets always changed. It is generally good for batting, but a little bit on the slower side,” the former SRH bowler said, adding that the team is focusing only on the match at hand, not on matches in the future.

When it comes to the Men in Orange, the bench strength in bowling looks as good as the original attack. So much so that spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been missed much, as the side has repeatedly defended low totals. However, batting is yet to make an impact.

Asked about the team’s most expensive player Manish Pandey's scratchy form, coach Tom Moody retorted, "Batsmen have played on surfaces which have been a little tough this year. Pandey has scored two half-centuries, which many have not been able to. We are not going to go on a witch hunt against our batsmen when we are winning games. And, our bowlers are exploiting the wickets.”

With two games in three days on their roster, the team would want Bhuvneshwar back in the eleven. “He had a good bowling session at the nets. The decision on his availability will be taken tomorrow (Saturday),” said Moody.

