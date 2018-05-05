IPL 2018: Prithvi Shaw shines as Delhi Daredevils score 163/5 vs Sunrisers

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Delhi Daredevils could not cash in on the brilliant platform laid by young Prithvi Shaw as Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted them to 163 for 5 in an IPL encounter here today.

Shaw smashed 65 off 36 balls but after scoring 95 in the first 10 overs, DD managed only 67 in the back 10 with the pitch getting slower and the odd delivery holding up.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan (2/23 in 4 overs) was the most impressive bowler for Sunrisers as he put the brakes in the second half of the Delhi innings.

Shaw once again provided a blazing start, reaching to his second IPL half-century in only 25 balls.

His innings had six boundaries and three huge sixes.

He teed off with six over long on off Sandeep Sharma and then lofted Shakib Al Hasan inside out for his second maximum.

The most fruitful over was the final one in the Powerplay where Shaw literally got stuck into Siddarth Kaul, hitting him for a six and three boundaries.

The 18-year-old is one of the cleanest hitters among the 'Gen-Next' players.

With a slight backfoot trigger towards leg-stump, the Mumbaikar makes room and plays his shots all around the wicket.

While there is a preference for straight hits, he is equally adept in hitting the cut shots and is not afraid to pull the short balls when the need arises.

Till Shaw was taking on the bowlers, his skipper Shreyas Iyer (44 off 36 balls) played the second fiddle to perfection during their 86-run stand.

Shaw was finally out when he tried to hit Rashid Khan against the turn, gifting a simple catch to Kaul at short third man.

Skipper Iyer was looking good for another half-century before his attempted flick shot off Siddarth Kaul's bowling was snapped by Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid-wicket.

Delhi's top run-getter in the season, Rishabh Pant (18 off 19 balls) was off-colour as Rashid trapped him leg-before.

Naman Ojha, getting his first look-in in the tournament, was run-out.

From 95 for 1, Delhi slumped to 134 for 5 in the space of 6.4 overs.

It was Vijay Shankar (23 off 13 balls), who gave Bhuvneshwar Kumar, coming back from injury, the charge to take Delhi past 160-run mark.