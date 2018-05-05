RCB banking on return of AB de Villiers in Deccan duel

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

PUNE: More than 400 runs were scored when MCA Stadium last hosted Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils encounter. The other two matches have resulted in 344 and 339 runs, reflecting the surface, which is suited for stroke play. It would be new for Royal Challengers Bangalore when they face Super Kings on Saturday since Virat Kohli's unit have played six of their eight matches at Chinnaswamy, where the surface has been slow and run-scoring was difficult.

Kohli's team could not make use of home advantage as they won three and lost three. Overall, they have lost five and lie fifth on the table. The Challengers will be on the road for their next four matches starting with Super Kings. Losing any match from here on could be difficult for them to get into playoffs.

But the Pune pitch can be an advantage for the Challengers, whose strength lies in batting. Though they will be without Quinton de Kock for this game, AB de Villiers, who did not play in their last two matches due to viral fever, has been declared fit to play.

“AB is back. Quinton is unavailable for this match. He has returned home for a wedding. It's an easy decision (AB in for De Kock) for us to make,” said Challengers coach, Daniel Vettori. This means they have to find a wicketkeeper. With Parthiv Patel batting for long at the nets on Friday, the left-hander might get his first game at Manan Vohra’s expense.

Despite De Kock missing the fixture, return of De Villiers is a huge boost. He has hit 280 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 184.21. The likes of Kohli, Brendon McCullum and Mandeep Singh will be looking to score big. The Kiwi felt that batting might not be a challenge in this surface, but spoke about the importance of getting acclimatised to the conditions.

“I don’t think there are too many challenges for batsmen. It’s about the conditions, the wind, the daytime game and bowlers coming to a new venue. We are playing here for the first time in a long while so this training session is important for us today (Friday).”

Though they defended 167 in their last match against Mumbai Indians, the bowlers also need to come up with a disciplined performance. They will have to be on top of their toes against a batting line-up, which comprises Ambati Rayudu (391 runs this season), MS Dhoni (329), Shane Watson (317) and Suresh Raina (236).

With both teams comprising big-hitters in their camps, it could be another high-scoring contest. But Vettori felt that it will be the bowlers who may decide the outcome.

“We are satisfied with the way we bowled in the last game. We got our combination right. Tim Southee has been exceptional, (Mohammed) Siraj has been improving. (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Umesh (Yadav) are tight as ever. Batting may play an important part but ultimately execution with the ball will be the defining factor."

