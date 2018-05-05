We are looking at improvement and not perfection: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Perched atop the points table, they have so far relished a stupendous performance in the IPL and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson says all they have tried to do is take "small steps forward" for improvement than chase perfection.

"It's been improving and that's what we want to continue. We want to continue that trend of improvement. Small steps forward rather than us looking for perfect performances," Williamson told PTI .

The SRH have won six of the eight games they has played despite missing regular captain David Warner in the wake of the ball-tampering row.

The New Zealand batsman said they focussed on looking ahead than ruing what they are missing.

"It (missing Warner) was a loss for our side. I guess from that point it was important that we were to look ahead and not to dwell on it and look at the group we have and try and play cricket as a team. That is something we are focused on and trying to do," he said.

SRH are set to clash with resurgent Delhi Daredevils in their next IPL match tomorrow and Williamson had words of praise for the visitors.

"If you look at every team in the IPL, they are all very, very strong. All very strong with the local players and overseas players as well. So, every game is tough," he said.

Williamson hoped that SRH's pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed recent matches due to a back injury, would be fit for the next game.