Home Sport IPL

We are looking at improvement and not perfection: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson

SRH are set to clash with resurgent Delhi Daredevils in their next IPL match tomorrow and Williamson had words of praise for the visitors.

Published: 05th May 2018 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson celebrates with teammates after Rajasthan Royals player D'Arcy Short was run out | PTI

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Perched atop the points table, they have so far relished a stupendous performance in the IPL and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson says all they have tried to do is take "small steps forward" for improvement than chase perfection.

"It's been improving and that's what we want to continue. We want to continue that trend of improvement. Small steps forward rather than us looking for perfect performances," Williamson told PTI .

The SRH have won six of the eight games they has played despite missing regular captain David Warner in the wake of the ball-tampering row.

The New Zealand batsman said they focussed on looking ahead than ruing what they are missing.

"It (missing Warner) was a loss for our side. I guess from that point it was important that we were to look ahead and not to dwell on it and look at the group we have and try and play cricket as a team. That is something we are focused on and trying to do," he said.

SRH are set to clash with resurgent Delhi Daredevils in their next IPL match tomorrow and Williamson had words of praise for the visitors.

"If you look at every team in the IPL, they are all very, very strong. All very strong with the local players and overseas players as well. So, every game is tough," he said.

Williamson hoped that SRH's pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed recent matches due to a back injury, would be fit for the next game.

Stay up to date on all the latest IPL news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Chopping and changing not required after one bad game: CSK coach Stephen Fleming after KKR loss

IPL 2018: Delhi face uphill task against in-form Sunrsiers Hyderabad

Chris Gayle has made my life easier, says opening partner KL Rahul

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity