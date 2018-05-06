CSK's super spin too hot for RCB

Ashim Sunam By

PUNE:Disappointing. The word describes Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting aptly in a nutshell. The match against Chennai Super Kings was expected to witness a run-feast, as other contests at the venue had suggested. But on Saturday, the pitch was uncharacteristically slow and dry, aiding spinners, as Virat Kohli’s men suffered one of their worst batting shows of the season.

An effort that produced 127/9 at the MCA Stadium surprised many, as RCB had done fairly well on some difficult wickets at the Chinnaswamy, which also assisted spinners. Though Chennai bowled well, nobody would have thought that the combined contribution of the big three — Kohli, AB de Villiers and Brendon McCullum — would be 14 runs.

The Chennai spinners took advantage of the conditions and they were on top once Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh sent back Kohli and De Villiers in back-to-back overs, which was the real turning point. “It does make a difference when two world-class batsmen get out in two overs. Having said that, we had quality. We could have got 150-160. But yes, when Virat and AB get out, it becomes difficult to score,” said Parthiv Patel.

The Challengers got off to a decent start with Parthiv, playing his first match of the season, striking some big blows. He scored 31 from 23 in the first six overs and the total after that period read 47/1. That was when MS Dhoni introduced the spinners, which proved to be a masterstroke. Jadeja (3/18) and Harbhajan (2/22) bowled in tandem from the seventh to 14th over, conceding 40 runs and sharing five wickets. From 47/1, RCB slipped to 85/6 and that was that.

“I thought Jadeja bowled beautifully. The skipper has been showing faith in him and that’s been important, giving him confidence. It’s nice for him to get the rewards today. He’s been bowling well, but the rewards were not coming his way. It put us in a fantastic position to win the game,” Chennai batting coach Michael Hussey said.

With the team in yellow requiring just 128 to win, they were in the driver’s seat. After having witnessed how the first innings fared, they played sensible cricket, waiting for the right balls to hit. They scored 42 runs in the first six overs, with Ambati Rayudu scoring at a good rate.

The Challengers put up a decent fight, bowling in the right areas and using the pitch to their assistance. They managed to stifle Dhoni’s men in the middle overs by taking wickets, but their batsmen had put too few on the board for them to make an impact. Dhoni, with some quality hits towards the end, finished the match in the 18th over.

After this loss, Royal Challengers Bangalore are in serious trouble. They have lost six of their nine games and need to win their remaining matches to qualify for the play-offs. Even then they may have to wait for favourable results in other matches. As for Dhoni’s side, they are probably just one win away from securing passage to the business end.

What ails them

Despite being balanced on paper, Virat Kohli & Co have struggled so far. Express tells you why...

Constant juggling: Most teams settle down in terms of combination as the tournament goes on. Despite playing 9 games, RCB have not found the right mix.

No foot soldiers: There are big names in batting, but no Indian other than Kohli who has done well for the national team as a batsman. It puts all the responsibility on the superstars.

Bowlers & howlers: While most teams thrive on home advantage, RCB have not been able to create a fortress in Bengaluru. They have only struggled there, as their bowlers have failed to defend totals.

Selection or destruction: Some of their choices have raised eyebrows. Colin de Grandhomme hasn’t vindicated his selection, while Chris Woakes hasn’t had any sustained run.

Brief scores: RCB 127/9 in 20 ovs (Parthiv 53, Southee 36 n.o; Jadeja 3/18, Harbhajan 2/22) lost to CSK 128/4 in 18 ovs (Rayudu 32, Dhoni 31 n.o; Umesh 2/15).

