Despite Prithvi show, Sunrisers have a ball against Daredevils

Vishal Vivek

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Win the toss, choose to field. This has been the popular mantra for captains this season. On Saturday, Delhi Daredevils’ new skipper Shreyas Iyer chose to defy the trend against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Led by an attacking innings from Prithvi Shaw (65), the visitors ended on 163/5, but could not stop the home team from registering another victory. With their biggest chase this season, SRH catapulted themselves back to the top of the table with a seven-wicket victory. DD’s innings started on a bad note as Glenn Maxwell (2) was run out in the second over, owing to the ball getting deflected off pacer Sandeep Sharma’s hand and hitting the stumps, making it 9/1.

What followed was a special batting display from India U-19 captain Shaw. The diminutive Mumbai teen played a strokeful innings, bereft of any brash shots, to propel his team to 60/1 at the end of powerplay.

While his teammates found it a little difficult, Shaw looked set. Pacer Siddarth Kaul, who has been quite frugal so far, was hit for 20 runs in his first over. Nineteen came from Shaw’s willow. He got to his half-century in 25 balls.

The Iyer-Shaw combo added 86 runs for the second wicket, and threatened to pile up a humongous score. Enter Rashid Khan. The Afghan tweaker sent him back to the hut in the 11th over to make it 95/2. Shaw’s exit brought down the scoring rate considerably. Rishabh Pant (18), who has been in devastating form of late, struggled from the word go. Failing to connect a number of deliveries, the youngster took his first boundary from his 18th ball.

Pacers constantly bowled slower deliveries at Pant, just outside his swinging arc. Rashid brought down the curtains on his innings by trapping him leg before. In the same over, he also effected the run out of Naman Ojha (1). Rashid was declared the Man of the Match for his efforts. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made a comeback after a back injury kept him out for a few games, had a decent but wicket-less outing. DD managed only 68 runs in their last ten overs, and that too was facilitated by a 13-ball, 23-run cameo from Vijay Shankar. SunRisers kicked off their batting campaign on a sombre note. They reached 33/0 in the first five. The sixth over from speedster Avesh Khan yielded 27, which pushed them to 61/0 after their powerplay, this season’s most successful at this ground.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra struck twice in his two consecutive overs to send both openers — Alex Hales (45) and Shikhar Dhawan (33) — back. Though SunRisers did not lose wickets in quick succession after that, it got really tough for them to score briskly, with the required rate climbing. At one point, there was a 37-ball gulf between two boundaries. A patient innings from skipper Kane Williamson (32), in tandem with an attacking Yusuf Pathan (27 off 12) pushed their team past the finish line.

Brief scores: Delhi Daredevils 163/5 in 20 ovs (Shaw 65, Iyer 44; Rashid 2/23) lost to SunRisers Hyderabad 164/3 in 19.5 ovs (Hales 45, Dhawan 33, Mishra 2/19).

