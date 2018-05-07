Mumbai Indians brave Kolkata Knight Riders to stay in hunt

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: It was left to Mayank Markande to right his wrong.The 20-year-old, for a while it seemed, had dropped the catch that would hasten Mumbai Indians’ elimination from IPL on Sunday. Stationed at mid-on, Markande dropped Robin Uthappa on four off Hardik Pandya. Uthappa made use of the reprieve, batting to his 23rd IPL fifty and notching up 4,000 runs in the event.But the leg-spinner compensated for the mistake. He got Uthappa, who looked to be running away with the match, to mistime the ball to Ben Cutting at long-off. Having made 54 off 35, Uthappa had left Kolkata Knight Riders at a healthy 112/3 in the 13th over. But Kolkata could not ride to victory on a balmy evening at Wankhede Stadium.

Once Uthappa was dismissed, Kolkata just couldn’t find the big hits to chase a competitive 181/4 posted by the hosts. Mumbai’s bowlers, especially Hardik, reined them in at 168/6 in their 20 overs, giving Mumbai a 13-run win and a new lease of life.The defending champions have often looked vulnerable this season, and had started the day placed fifth, with only six points from nine matches. Unimpressive performances in the first half of the season mean that they are now fighting to stay in contention at each outing. And they did battle past a few nervous moments when Uthappa was finding the boundaries at ease — four times in a row in the 12th over, in fact —to live on.

Having been put into bat by Kolkata, Mumbai were once again given a good start by Suryakumar Yadav (59 off 39) and Evin Lewis (43 off 28). Yadav, playing on his home ground, hit his second fifty in a row to provide early momentum.With Kieron Pollard not included in the side and Ishan Kishan demoted down the order, Mumbai’s middle-order seemed somewhat inadequate. Captain Rohit Sharma continued to struggle, and Hardik (35 off 20) was the only one to make a meaningful contribution, even within the whimsical parameters of batting in this format.

In reply, Kolkata were quick off the blocks. Even though they lost openers Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill within the space of three balls, Uthappa took the game head on once he was dropped. One of the cleanest strikers in IPL, he hit six fours and three sixes en route his half-century.But it was Mumbai’s bowlers who rose to the task on Sunday. Hardik stifled the run flow and got the wickets of Gill and Nitish Rana (31). And he was ably supported by Jasprit Bumrah (1/34), Markande (1/25) and Mitchell McClenaghan (1/30). During the match, Markande and Pandya both ascended to the top of the wicket-taker leaderboard with 13 and 14 scalps apiece.

Kolkata seemed to have lost direction after Uthappa’s dismissal, and Mumbai’s bowlers then leaned on to the momentary chaos that they had sparked to prise the game away from the Men in Purple and Gold. Rohit’s ballwielders gave away only 55 runs in the last seven overs to help Mumbai to a second win in a row.

Brief scores: MI 181/4 in 20 ovs (Suryakumar 59, Lewis 43, Hardik 35 n.o; Russell 2/12, Narine 2/35) bt KKR 168/6 in 20 ovs (Uthappa 54, Rana 31, Karthik 36 n.o; Hardik 2/19).