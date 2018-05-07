Royal Challengers Bangalore look to speed past SunRisers Hyderabad's orange signal

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: With a gritty win to their name against Delhi Daredevils on Saturday, SunRisers Hyderabad have put one foot on the play-off door at the moment. A win against a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday will ensure them that seat. Though their batting has not been up to the mark, SunRisers have soldiered on in the tournament, in the process winning seven out of their nine matches so far. Challengers have not found balance in either bowling and batting, and have only three wins from their nine encounters so far.

Challengers skipper Virat Kohli has led from his team from the front, scoring 357 runs for them. He has found regular support in the marauding AB de Villiers, who has accumulated 281 in his seven outings.

Other than this willow-wielding duo, there have been no consistent performers with the bat for Challengers. The team boasts of other bigwigs like Brendon McCullum (127 runs in six matches), but the Kiwi has had a silent IPL till now.

Right-hand batsman Mandeep Singh has made a few contributions down the order, with an average of 30.14 in nine matches.Pacer Umesh Yadav has been in great touch this season for Challengers, occupying the third spot in the wicket-taker list with 13 scalps to his name.But other than him, no bowler from his team has come to the fore. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has enjoyed success in this tournament year after year, has picked up only seven wickets. He has gone wicket-less in the last three matches.

Teenage sensation Washington Sundar too has not looked nearly as effective as he had for Rising Pune Supergiant last season. Mohammed Siraj (4 wickets in 6 matches, economy rate of 9.22) has been wayward and has been repeatedly taken to the cleaners by oppositions.

Now, consider the case of the SunRisers. Backed by a set of bowlers capable of defending ridiculously-low totals, the side has shown signs of plugging the holes in their batting department by scripting their biggest chase this season, which came against Daredevils.

While most of SunRisers’ batsmen have misfired, skipper Kane Williamson has stood like a rock, hitting one half-ton after the other. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, in particular, has had a disastrous campaign with the bat. He has aggregated only 79 runs in the nine matches he has turned up in.

However, Williamson still has a lot of faith in the India glovesman. “He is one of the leaders of the group. He has so much experience, and is undoubtedly one of the best keepers in the world. Keeping to a bowler like Rashid Khan takes a lot of skill,” Williamson said on the eve of their match against Challengers.

Asked how the mood in his team was, considering that a play-off berth looked certain, he reiterated what he had said a few days ago: “We are certainly not thinking about that. We just want to concentrate on improving with each game.”

The SunRisers’ batting line-up seems to be switching gears at the right time, with the introduction of Alex Hales yielding positive results in both the matches he has played.

