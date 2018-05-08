Bhuvi and friends push Royal Challengers Bangalore to the brink of exit

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad is the team to beat this season. Despite the batting not clicking, they still hold top spot in the table. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, they did what they have mastered in this edition of the IPL — defending low totals. Up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they made light work of their batsmen by defending 146. This, despite two dropped catches, including one of Virat Kohli. The first half had gone the visitors’ way after they elected to field. The jam-packed stadium was witness to some fine bowling, especially by local lad Mohammed Siraj. The speedster picked up 3/25 against his former team to dampen their spirits.

The home team started cautiously, but Kiwi Tim Southee (3/30) had other plans. He was the one to make early inroads as he bowled an in-form Alex Hales (5) in the third over. There was a brief lull, with SRH trying to consolidate, through the consistently-performing skipper Kane Williamson (56) and Shikhar Dhawan, who had shown glimpses of his form in the last encounter. Siraj forced Dhawan, who had struggled to 13 in 18 deliveries, to attempt a pull which ended in Southee’s hands.

Manish Pandey’s (5) rusty form continued with a subtle dismissal at the hands of Yuzvendra Chahal. With Kohli standing at short cover, Chahal flighted one and Pandey chipped it straight to his India captain. The Williamson-Shakib Al Hasan (35) combo provided much-needed stability to the innings with an effort of 64 runs. Just when it looked like the partnership could lead the home team to a respectable total, Southee scalped Williamson to make it 112/4 after 16 overs. Williamson had commenced his innings at a slow pace, but then threatened to break the shackles with some lusty blows to the fence. His innings was laced with a total of five fours and two sixes.

Shakib fell in the 18th over to signal that a big target wo u l d n o t b e possible. RCB looked stable until the seventh over when they were cruising at 60/1, owing to the two dropped catches off Rashid Khan’s (1/31) spin. After medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma (1/20) bowled Manan Vohra in the eighth over, it all went downhill for RCB. Three more wickets in quick succession left the team struggling at 84/5 after 11.4 overs.

Though RCB did not lose a wicket until the last penultimate delivery of the match, the pressure that the bowlers exerted on the pair of Colin de Grandhomme and Mandeep Singh was too much to handle as they fell short by five runs. Needing just 25 from the last three overs, they could not hit a single boundary in the last 15 balls. It was no surprise that Williamson was declared Man of the Match for his half-century, as he held the SRH innings together, again.

