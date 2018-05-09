Delhi Daredevils principle: Out with the old, in with the new

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: Underachievement. The word is almost synonymous with Delhi Daredevils. Whenever you think the team has turned a corner, the inevitable happens. A similar story has unfolded in IPL 11 as well.

The first two seasons saw the team make the play-offs, mainly due to the brilliance of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. Two disappointing seasons followed and then came another renaissance in 2012. Since then, it has been a struggle.

The auctions saw the franchise plump for the tried and tested duo of Gambhir and Glenn Maxwell. Even last season, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gambhir had an average of 41.50. He was the second highest run-scorer. On top of that, he had guided KKR to the knockout stages five times out of seven, winning the trophy twice.

Maxwell has been one of the best power-hitters in the format.

Even though he did not light up the stage for Kings XI Punjab last season, the Delhi franchise bought him, hoping that the Australian would deliver, like in 2014. They lost the opener and a rain-curtailed second match. Things fell in place in the third game as they chased down 195. Then things started going downhill. With just one win in six matches, they were languishing at the bottom of the table. All this while, the skipper had notched a paltry 85 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 96.59 before he decided to step down.

“It was my decision. I haven’t contributed enough to the team. I had to take the responsibility being the leader of the ship. I feel it was the right time,” Gambhir had said.

“I take full responsibility for the position we are in. And looking at the position, I have decided to step down as captain. Shreyas Iyer will take over. I still feel we have the team to turn things around,” he had added.

Since then, Shreyas, Rishabh Pant and U-19 star Prithvi Shaw have steadied the ship and kept them in the hunt for the play-off stage. In four games since, they have won twice. Shreyas was the shining light against KKR, while Pant almost pulled off a memorable chase against CSK. Pant starred in DD’s win over Rajasthan. Both are in the top-10 of run-getters this season.

Young Shaw has been a revelation in the opening slot since he replaced Gambhir. The Mumbai lad has hit two fifties in five innings. “Prithvi has been brilliant from day one. Just that he was not getting a chance. He was practising very well. And when he got a chance, he capitalised on it,” Pant had said.

As far as his own display is concerned, Pant says he is given no particular brief while batting. “Everyone has a different role in the team. They (Shaw and Iyer) are playing up the order so they have to maintain the run rate. They are doing a good job. After that I’m coming in and doing my job. There is no such brief actually. Everyone is just taking the responsibility for the team and it has been working so far,” he said.

Delhi will be hoping the trio continue their fine run if they are to make it to the top four.

