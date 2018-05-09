Mark Wood ends IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings early for Pakistan Tests

By ANI

CHENNAI: England pacer Mark Wood has cut short his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to prepare for this month's Test series against Pakistan.

The 28-year-old was released by the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side after appearing in just one match for the team and now he is all set to head Durham for the five-match series.

Taking to his Instagram account, Wood wrote that he had worked really hard to get back into the Test side and, therefore, he would now play for Durham to boost his chances of selection in Playing XI, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"The decision has been made for me to return home to England to prepare for the English summer. Having worked so hard to get back into the Test team, and because I'm not currently not in the CSK side, I am coming home to play for Durham to hopefully put my name in the hat for Test match selection," Wood said.

Having brought by CSK for Rs 1.5 crores, Wood went on to make his debut against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium, but he failed to add any wicket to his account while conceding 49 runs.

The England fast bowler is now available for selection to Durham for their County Championship match against Derbyshire this week.

Besides Wood, Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes, Royal Challengers duo of Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali will also be making a return to England in the coming days to prepare for the two-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning May 24 at the Lord's.