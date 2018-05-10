Combination error: Royal Challengers Bangalore pay for chopping, changing and ignoring

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Royal Challengers Bangalore have used five opening combinations and their middle and lower order has also witnessed chopping and changing. The same can be said about bowling. It is no rocket science. Clearly, they have not been able to find their best XI.

Despite so many changes in various departments, some of the players who did well in the domestic circuit have not got a chance. Pavan Deshpande played an important role in the middle-order for Karnataka, while Navdeep Saini starred in Ranji Trophy. Both were coming into this tournament high on confidence.

After they were roped in by the Challengers, one expected them to play for Daniel Vettori's side, especially when the first-choice players did not contribute much. They may not be great names, but their good form could have come in handy. But they have not got a look-in yet.

Some of the decisions taken by the management have been surprising, which includes the retention of Sarfaraz Khan (ahead of the auction), who had a poor Mushtaq Ali for Uttar Pradesh. The youngster played three matches for Challengers and did not even score once in double digits. Even when he was dropped, they brought Pawan Negi and when Sarfaraz was benched for another game, they played Manan Vohra, an opener, in the middle-order. An in-form Deshpande could have been a good option.

In the bowling department, they gave chances to Kulwant Khejoraliya when they had the services of Saini, who is known to bowl at a good pace and trouble batsmen. After having been ignored for the first 10 matches, players can feel demotivated.

"There are some good Indian players in RCB who had done well in the domestic circuit and they need to be given a chance to showcase their talent. Navdeep is a talented bowler, who bowls at 140. He has not played, although Khejroliya has got some decent opportunities and has not done much. The opportunities for such performers have been reduced," Sunil Joshi, who is one of the Kannada commentators for IPL 2018, told Express. "If you look at the opportunities, which has not been given to the talented players who have performed well and got into the team, you feel disappointed."

Team selection has not been the most prudent. One cannot figure out how Moeen Ali, who made his debut on Monday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, was not given a single game ahead of Colin de Grandhomme and Corey Anderson, who played five and three matches without making massive impact. The Englishman could have been a handy all-rounder, at least in Chinnaswamy, where the pitch has been slow.

They have not given longer ropes to players like Washington Sundar, who have been in and out of the side. He bowled one over each in the last two games he featured in. It also shows the lack of trust in the youngster, which does not help the player or the Challengers. His batting ability has not been explored much either.

With the Chinnaswamy men still unaware of their winning combination, it would be interesting to see if skipper Virat Kohli makes some fresh changes for their next match against Delhi Daredevils. At present, they are in a shambles and need to win all four matches to even come in contention for the first four spots.